default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allen carried once for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Cardinals.

The rookie seventh-round pick totaled eight carries for 36 yards in Week 11's blowout victory, but he was minimally involved In Sunday's overtime win. Allen remains locked in as Jacksonville's No. 3 tailback behind Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten.

More News