Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: One carry Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen carried once for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Cardinals.
The rookie seventh-round pick totaled eight carries for 36 yards in Week 11's blowout victory, but he was minimally involved In Sunday's overtime win. Allen remains locked in as Jacksonville's No. 3 tailback behind Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten.
More News
-
Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Garners eight garbage-time carries•
-
Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Plays season-high 22 snaps•
-
Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Zero touches in MNF win•
-
Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Makes one catch vs. 49ers•
-
Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Targeted once in win•
-
Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Looks solidified as No. 3 RB•