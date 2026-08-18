Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Out for rest of camp with soft-tissue injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Jaguars announced that Allen sustained a soft-tissue injury Monday that will keep him out for the remainder of training camp, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The injury presumably puts Allen's status in doubt for the Jaguars' remaining two games of the preseason. Though Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez are expected to carry the load on the ground for the Jaguars during the upcoming season, Allen projects to hold an important role as the team's preferred back on passing downs. Jacksonville could turn to Ameer Abdullah to serve as a change-of-pace option behind Tuten and Rodriguez if Allen's absence extends into the regular season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!