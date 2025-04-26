The Jaguars selected Allen in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 236th overall.

The Jaguars drafted running back Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round, so Allen enters a crowded backfield that already had Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Allen declared for the NFL Draft after three years at Syracuse, two of which he served as the starter. Through those two seasons, Allen produced 2,085 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 473 carries (4.4 YPC) in addition to 102 receptions for 731 yards and five touchdowns. While Allen handled a hefty workload in college while starting 27 straight games, his frame (6-foot, 204 pounds) and upright running style will make it difficult to maintain such a role in the NFL. Nevertheless, Allen adds versatility to the Jaguars' backfield, as naturally catches balls and makes plays out of the backfield while also showing an ability to line up as a receiver.