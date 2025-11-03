Allen had one carry for 10 yards and caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's 30-29 win against the Raiders.

The 21-year-old played a season-high 22 offensive snaps but was significantly less involved than fellow rookie tailback Bhayshul Tuten, who had 10 touches on 20 snaps. Allen has played double-digit offensive snaps in seven of eight games this year but has just five carries for 32 yards and six receptions for 35 yards. He appears locked in as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back behind Tuten and starter Travis Etienne.