Allen played 10 offensive snaps during Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

After working as Jacksonville's No. 2 tailback the previous two games, the 2025 seventh-round pick was relegated to the No. 3 job Sunday since Bhayshul Tuten (finger) returned from an injury. Allen played in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, carrying 23 times for 94 yards and catching 10 of 11 targets for 54 yards while also racking up 617 return yards. Starter Travis Etienne is scheduled to hit free agency during the offseason, so Jacksonville's backfield could be in flux for 2026. Allen is likely to be back after his rookie campaign but may not have a significant role.