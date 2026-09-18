Allen (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Denver, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Friday morning that he "fully anticipates" a larger role for Allen, who played just one snap in the season opener against Cleveland after missing training camp and the preseason with a hip injury. Ameer Abdullah is a capable replacement on passing downs, but it sounds like Coen still prefers Allen there once he gets back to full strength. It's not a role that will involve many touches, and even the snap count could be in single digits some week.