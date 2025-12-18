Allen is poised to operate as the No. 2 running back behind Travis Etienne beginning Sunday at Denver, and as long as Bhayshul Tuten (finger) has to be sidelined, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Allen has regularly handled the No. 3 backfield role behind Tuten this year, but across 14 regular-season appearances he's looked solid in limited opportunities. On the season, Allen has carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards and secured 10 of 11 targets for 54 yards, while also piling up 486 yards as a kick returner. Head coach Liam Coen praised Allen as a player who "runs violently and has taken care of the football," while quarterback Trevor Lawrence expressed confidence that the rookie seventh-round pick will "take this opportunity, run with it, and play well." That said, Allen's first opportunity to show what he's capable of in the No. 2 role will come versus a stingy Denver defense, so it may be prudent not to set expectations too high.