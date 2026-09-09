Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that Allen (soft-tissue injury) is trending toward a game-time decision for Sunday's season opener versus the Browns, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The soft-tissue injury kept Allen out for the final two weeks of training camp, and the running back apparently still isn't 100 percent healthy heading into Week 1 prep. Allen's practice activity Wednesday through Friday will likely determine whether he suits up Sunday, but if he's ultimately unable to play against the Browns, the Jaguars could turn to Chris Rodriguez and Ameer Abdullah to handle more reps out of the backfield on passing downs.