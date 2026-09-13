Allen (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Browns.

The change-of-pace back carried a questionable tag into Sunday morning after putting in limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but Allen is all set to suit up versus Cleveland. The second-year pro logged a modest 33 touches from scrimmage across 17 regular-season games during his 2025 rookie campaign, and despite Travis Etienne's departure in free agency this offseason, Allen is slated to remain in a reserve role behind the top RB duo of Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez to open the season.