Allen secured his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over Houston.

Allen handled 21 of 70 offensive snaps versus the Texans, working ahead of Bhayshul Tuten (12 snaps). That workload split was in large part due to the heavy ratio of passing situations that confronted Jacksonville's offense Week 3, which favor Allen's change-of-pace skill set. Allen will remain involved in a No. 3 backfield role Week 4 against the 49ers, but Tuten is still the primary backup to Travis Etienne.