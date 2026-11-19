Allen (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Allen is one of three Jaguars running backs on the Week 11 injury report, with Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) and Chris Rodriguez (hand) also tending to health concerns. After being listed as a non-participant Thursday, Tuten appears to be more at risk of sitting out Sunday against the Giants than either Allen or Rodriguez, both of whom have been limited in the Jaguars' first two Week 11 practices.