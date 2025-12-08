Allen caught both his targets for eight yards and returned two kickoffs for 52 yards during Sunday's 36-19 win against the Colts.

The rookie seventh-round pick's 16 offensive snaps were his highest total since Week 10, though he didn't see much action until the fourth quarter of the blowout victory. No. 2 tailback Bhayshul Tuten had a reduced role after losing a fumble in the second quarter, but starter Travis Etienne soaked up most of those reps. Allen could step into the backup job if Tuten continues to have issues with ball security, but Allen appears locked into the No. 3 job for now.