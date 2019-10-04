Play

McCray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers with an oblique injury.

McCray began the week as a limited practice participant before being downgraded to a non-participant Thursday. The 2017 third-round pick still has a chance to play Week 5, though he's unlikely to have a significant role regardless with the rest of the defensive line healthy.

