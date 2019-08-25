McCray (undisclosed) was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

It's uncertain how McCray picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to hold him out of valuable reps at practice. The Florida product is battling for a depth role on the roster, and in his stead, Dawuane Smoot and Lyndon Johnson could see an increased workload.

