McCray (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Colts.

McCray injured his hamstring in Week 8 and wasn't able to get back to health over the team's Week 9 bye. Nick DeLuca may see a few extra snaps while McCray is out. Looking ahead, McCray will aim to get back to health and return for the Jaguars Week 11 matchup with Pittsburgh.

