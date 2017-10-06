Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Inactive Sunday
McCray (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
There's been no report of McCray seeing the practice field since suffering the knee injury in Week 2's loss to the Titans, and he remains without a timetable for a return. The reserve linebacker should continue to be considered on a week-by-week basis.
