Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Leaves with hamstring issue
McCray was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.
It's usually tough to come back from a hamstring injury, so it won't be surprising if McCray doesn't return to action Sunday. The 29-year-old mainly works on special teams anyway, so his absence won't shake up the team's defensive dynamic.
