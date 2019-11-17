Play

McCray was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

It's usually tough to come back from a hamstring injury, so it won't be surprising if McCray doesn't return to action Sunday. The 29-year-old mainly works on special teams anyway, so his absence won't shake up the team's defensive dynamic.

