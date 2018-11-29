Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Limited to begin week
McCray (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
McCray continues to manage a hamstring injury suffered Week 8. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will suit up against the Colts on Sunday, but considering that McCray hasn't played more than 20 defensive snaps since Week 1, his lack of availability would be unlikely to significantly impact Jacksonville's defense.
