McCray opted out of the 2020 season Saturday.
McCray played in just nine regular-season games last season, primarily as a special teams player. In three seasons with the Jaguars, he's yet to play more than 100 defensive snaps, but he does have 16 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks during that time frame.
