The Jaguars placed McCray (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

McCray sustained a season-ending hamstring injury during Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts. The 29-year-old special-teams ace will work to return to full health in time for the start of the 2020 season.

