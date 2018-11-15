Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Practices Thursday
McCray (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
McCray has not seen the field since suffering a hamstring injury Week 8, but finally appears to be nearing a return to full health. Assuming that McCray is able to continue practicing without any setbacks, expect the rotational linebacker to suit up for the Jaguars' game against the Steelers in Week 11.
