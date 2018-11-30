McCray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

McCray practiced in a limited capacity each day this week and is one of seven Jaguars -- but the only linebacker -- to be listed as questionable heading into the weekend. If the Florida product misses time Sunday, Nick DeLuca or Martrell Spaight could see more work at inside linebacker, though McCray hasn't played more than 20 defensive snaps in a game this season.