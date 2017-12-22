Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Questionable for Sunday
McCray (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
McCray does his best work as a special teams member, so if he ends up sitting out it won't shake up the defensive dynamic. He has just 11 tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks through 11 games this season.
