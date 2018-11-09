Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Questionable for Week 10
McCray (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
McCray sustained the injury Week 8 against the Eagles and was a limited practice participant after after the bye last week to aid in his recovery. The 24-year-old hasn't played double-digit defensive snaps since Week 2, mostly serving in a special teams role.
