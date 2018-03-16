Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Re-signs with Jacksonville
McCray re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year contract Friday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
McCray appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars last season but saw almost all of his playing time come on special teams. He'll likely serve in a similar capacity going forward.
