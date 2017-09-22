Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Ruled out Week 3
McCray (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
McCray's absence will rob the Jaguars of depth at linebacker but should mean increased snaps for Blair Brown.
More News
-
Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Injures knee•
-
Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Signs with Jaguars•
-
Bills' Lerentee McCray: Absent from injury report•
-
Bills' Lerentee McCray: Goes through full practice Thursday•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...