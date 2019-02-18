The Jaguars picked up McCray's contract option for 2019 on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

McCray made nine tackles (six solo) and one sack across 13 games with the Jaguars during the 2018 season. The 28-year-old mostly made his mark on special teams, and appears on track to return in a similar role in 2019.

