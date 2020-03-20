Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Sticking in Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed McCray (hamstring) to a contract Friday, John Reid of Jacksonville.com reports.
McCray is recovering from a hamstring injury that limited him to just nine regular-season games in 2019. The special-teams ace will focus on a return to full health in time to kick off the 2020 campaign.
