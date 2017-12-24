Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Suits up Sunday
McCray (neck) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
With 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games this season, McCray is off the IDP radar. His Week 16 availability, however, bolsters the Jaguars' depth at the strong side linebacker position.
