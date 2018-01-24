McCray recorded an assisted tackle in Jacksonville's 24-20 defeat at the hands of New England in Sunday's AFC championship game.

McCray came flying out of the gate this season, accumulating 1.5 sacks in Jacksonville's season opener against the Texans. (He had a total of 1.5 sacks through the first three seasons of his career). Although he has yet to make an appearance as a starting linebacker, McCray is regarded as a special-teams ace by coaches around the league. Jaguars special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis specifically targeted McCray when he became available this offseason, having witnessed his special teams prowess first hand through their time together in Denver.