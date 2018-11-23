McCray was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills due to a hamstring injury, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

McCray missed Week 10 with a hamstring injury but played in last Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and it remains unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue. The 28-year-old hasn't topped 20 defensive snaps in a game since Week 1, so the Jaguars defense should be fine in Buffalo.