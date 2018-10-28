Jaguars' Lerentee McCray: Won't return Sunday
McCray won't return to Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
McCray left in the second half of Sunday's game, finishing the day with just one tackle. Blair Brown and Nick DeLuca could see a few extra snaps the rest of the way with McCray out.
