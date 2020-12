The Jaguars ruled Cooke out for Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an illness.

The nature of Cooke's illness isn't clear, but the Jaguars haven't placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars won't be able to add another punter to the roster this late in the week to replace Cooke, so the team will turn to kicker Aldrick Rosas to pull double duty on special teams Sunday.