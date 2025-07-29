Rees-Zammit has been sidelined for multiple training camp practices due to a lower back injury, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

It's not clear when Rees-Zammit sustained the injury. It comes at a bad time for the former Welsh rugby player as he looks to earn a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Rees-Zammit will aim to be at full health for Jacksonville's preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 9.