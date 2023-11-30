Farrell (toe) was limited in practice Thursday.
Farrell likely picked up the injury in Sunday's win over the Texans, although news of him dealing with the injury wasn't previously reported. He'll have an extra day to recover with Jacksonville not playing until Monday, when they host the Bengals.
