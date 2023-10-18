Farrell went without a target while playing 29 of the Jaguars' 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Colts.

Farrell had recorded at least one reception in each of the Jaguars' previous three games, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't look his way on any of the season-high seven routes he ran Sunday. The Jaguars will likely continue to deploy the third-year player out of Ohio State primarily as a blocker whenever he's on the field, as Evan Engram remains the team's top pass-catching tight end.