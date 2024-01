Farrell wasn't targeted against the Titans in Week 18 and closed the season with 13 catches for 155 yards in 17 games.

Farrell once again primarily served as a blocking tight end for the Jaguars in 2023, though he did set career highs in both receptions and receiving yards. The 26-year-old should fill a similar role in 2024, which is the final year of his contract.