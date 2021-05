The Jaguars selected Farrell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

Farrell only displayed average pass-catching skills across four years at Ohio State, recording a total of 34 catches for 380 yards and four scores in his collegiate career. Reliable hands aren't Farrell's issue so much as speed and route-running chops, so while he could serve as an occasional bail-out option for Trevor Lawrence, it's likely that the vast majority of his snaps occur as a blocker.