Farrell played 10 of his 11 snaps on special teams in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens.

Jacksonville kept four tight ends active Week 12, but Farrell and Dan Arnold (three snaps on offense) ranked far behind starter Evan Engram (51 snaps) and top backup Chris Manhertz (20 snaps) in terms of usage. Even if an injury to Engram or Manhertz opens up more playing time at tight end, Arnold is a better bet than Farrell to contribute as a pass catcher.