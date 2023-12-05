Farrell caught his lone target for nine yards during Monday's 34-31 loss to the Bengals.

The 26-year-old set career highs with three catches and 55 yards last week in Houston, but he was far less involved in the passing game versus Cincinnati. Farrell remains the top backup to starting tight end Evan Engram but doesn't have much fantasy utility with just 22 receptions for 216 yards through 44 career games.