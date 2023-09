Farrell played 33 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

The 25-year-old operated as Jacksonville's secondary tight end behind starter Evan Engram but wasn't involved in the passing game. Farrell played in all 17 games last season but caught just four passes for 40 yards, and he's unlikely to see much week-to-week involvement in the aerial attack again this year.