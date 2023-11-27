Farrell caught three of five targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win versus the Texans.

The 26-year-old has been an afterthought in the Jaguars' passing attack all year with just seven targets through the first 10 games, but he was significantly more involved Sunday. Farrell has set career highs with 10 catches and 111 yards this season, but he's not close to being on the fantasy radar.