The Jaguars selected Fortner in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

Jacksonville used its first Day 2 selection on the center out of Kentucky. Fortner is battle-tested, having played 55 games for what was routinely one of the best offensive lines in the country during his time in Lexington. He can play guard or center and won first-team All-SEC honors at the latter as a senior. He adds depth behind Tyler Shatley in the middle of the Jacksonville line.