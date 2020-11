Barcoo will start at cornerback in Sunday's game against the Browns, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars' secondary has been decimated by injuries, as CJ Henderson (groin), D.J. Hayden (knee) and Sidney Jones (Achilles) are all out. In turn, Barcoo will start opposite Tre Herndon. An undrafted rookie out of San Diego State, Barcoo made his NFL debut last week against the Steelers and will now make his first career start.