Jaguars' Lyndon Johnson: Rejoining Jacksonville
Johnson (ankle) signed a contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was waived with the non-football injury in June but returns to the team with training camp starting this week. The 25-year-old played in three games for the Jags last season, recording two tackles in 34 defensive snaps.
