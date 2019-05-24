Jaguars' Lyndon Johnson: Sporting walking boot
Johnson was wearing a protective walking boot for the start of OTAs after undergoing offseason foot surgery, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Johnson joined the Jaguars for the final three games of the season and recorded two tackles, but it's unclear when he actually sustained the injury. There's no official timeline for when the 25-year-old is expected to return to action.
