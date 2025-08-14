Jaguars' Maason Smith: Activated from PUP list Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (undisclosed) was activated off the active/PUP list Thursday.
Smith was placed on the active/PUP list July 23 in a move that head coach Liam Coen described as precautionary. The 2024 second-round pick has regained health and will push for a role on the interior of Jacksonville's defensive line.
