Smith tallied 17 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defended three passes over 11 games in 2024.

Smith, a 2024 second-round pick from LSU, saw a relatively large role on the Jaguars' defense during his rookie season, playing 365 defensive snaps and making five starts over his 11 appearances. He ranked third on Jacksonville's defense in sacks and could very well see a larger role in 2025, with the team's pass-rush unit struggling in 2024 (fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL). Expect Smith to compete with DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead for a starting position on the Jaguars' defense throughout the offseason.