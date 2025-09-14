default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith is active for Sunday's battle against the Bengals.

Smith missed multiple weeks during training camp due to an undisclosed issue and was then a healthy scratch for Week 1 of the regular season. However, he's ready to roll for Week 2 and could see some rotational snaps along Jacksonville's defensive line. Smith will likely take some of the work that Khalen Saunders, who is a healthy scratch Sunday, assumed in the season-opener.

More News