Jaguars' Maason Smith: Good to go Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is active for Sunday's battle against the Bengals.
Smith missed multiple weeks during training camp due to an undisclosed issue and was then a healthy scratch for Week 1 of the regular season. However, he's ready to roll for Week 2 and could see some rotational snaps along Jacksonville's defensive line. Smith will likely take some of the work that Khalen Saunders, who is a healthy scratch Sunday, assumed in the season-opener.
