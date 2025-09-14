Smith is active for Sunday's battle against the Bengals.

Smith missed multiple weeks during training camp due to an undisclosed issue and was then a healthy scratch for Week 1 of the regular season. However, he's ready to roll for Week 2 and could see some rotational snaps along Jacksonville's defensive line. Smith will likely take some of the work that Khalen Saunders, who is a healthy scratch Sunday, assumed in the season-opener.