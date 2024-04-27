The Jaguars selected Smith in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 48th overall.

Smith was a surprising selection -- something of a recurring theme with GM Trent Baalke whenever he gets out of the first round -- and it wouldn't be shocking if this pick is recalled somewhat bitterly in upcoming years. The case for the LSU tackle is that he's a plus athlete at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds (5.01-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical), and with 35-inch arms, Smith has incredible reach. The problem is that he just wasn't very productive at LSU, starting just his junior season after tearing his ACL his second season and playing off the bench as a freshman. Fellow LSU tackle Mekhi Wingo might prove the better NFL prospect.